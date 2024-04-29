Island of Winds: A new Action-Adventure gaming odyssey

ESDigital Games has revealed a new partnership with developer Parity Games to publish their debut action-adventure title, Island of Winds. This exciting game, set for release on PC and consoles in late 2025, takes players on an immersive journey into a world inspired by 17th-century Icelandic nature, folklore, and history.

Island of Winds is an action-adventure game set in the awe-inspiring environment of fantastical 17th-century Iceland. The game follows the protagonist Brynhildur, the Balance Keeper, who embarks on a journey of discovery when her homestead is attacked and her mentor abducted. Players are invited to join Brynhildur on her odyssey, immersed in a rich story filled with extensive lore, intriguing puzzles, legendary creatures, spellcasting, and a special focus on empathy encounters. The game is available for pre-order on Steam.

Managing Director at ESDigital Games, Oleg Kudisov, expressed excitement about the new partnership, saying, "We were immediately drawn to the breathtaking world of Island of Winds and the deep narrative Parity Games were creating. We have a deep belief in delivering diverse gaming experiences to our fans and with Island of Winds we have found a gaming gem. We're thrilled to be partnering with the talented and dedicated team at Parity Games."

For a sneak peek into the stunning world of Island of Winds, check out the announcement trailer:

This partnership promises to bring a unique and immersive gaming experience to fans, and we eagerly await the release of Island of Winds in 2025.