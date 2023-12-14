Inkulinati’s ‘Tactical Swimming’ Update: A Deep Dive into Strategy

In an exciting announcement, Yaza Games and Publisher Daedalic Entertainment have unveiled the fourth major update for their game, Inkulinati. The update, aptly named 'Tactical Swimming', introduces a fearsome Water Army, additional Battlefields, and new Talents that promise to shift the tides of battle. Players can get a glimpse of what's to come in the Major Update 4 trailer:

In celebration of this major update, Inkulinati is currently available at a 44% discount on Steam. The update is accessible now on PC and Mac via Steam Early Access, GOG Early Access, and the Microsoft Store. It is also available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via Xbox Game Pass.

Inkulinati, though seemingly lighthearted and whimsical on the surface, proves to be a complex and challenging strategy game at its core. The Tactical Swimming Update's biggest addition is the all-new Water Army, composed of the Sword-Wielding Fish, Spear-Wielding Fish, Bow-Wielding Fish, and the mighty Seal, whose spear can pierce through multiple targets. In arenas where the aquatic Beasts will grace, multiple big and small water areas will arise at the beginning of a battle. These are not just ordinary puddles but mighty strategic elements as water creatures are immune to damage and can move more fields when they are located inside the big water.

The developers have also added 8 new hand actions and 26 new talents, allowing for the creation of new individual play styles. Feedback from the game's community has been taken into account, leading to the balance of existing battlefields. Inkulinati is now available in Early Access on PC and on Xbox Game Pass as part of the Xbox Game Preview program.