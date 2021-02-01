In My Shadow preparing to emerge later this quarter

The interplay between light and shadow has become an increasingly popular gaming focus in recent years. Indian developer Playbae has seen the potential for it as well, as we'll soon be able to find out for ourselves in the upcoming puzzle-platformer In My Shadow.

The game stars a young woman named Bella, who "had a fallout with her family years ago and now finds herself struggling to respond to her father’s text message." As she wrestles with the thoughts this reminder dredged up, her "childhood memories come to life as shadows on the wall of her house, and you must use those shadows to solve unique puzzles and help Bella try to let go of her past."

Described as "a heart-felt story about Bella's mental apprehensions," In My Shadow features four distinct multidimensional rooms comprising over fifty different puzzles to solve. Each room "offers a different glimpse into her memories, exploring the changing relationships in her family." While you never see the adult Bella during gameplay, you will remotely manipulate the environment in order to guide the shadowy childhood version of the protagonist past the various obstacles in her path. Many of these "twisted" puzzles promise to have more than one solution, so you are free to be as creative and imaginative as you like in order to get Bella successfully through her "lamenting dream."

Originally conceived as a mobile game, In My Shadow has instead been redesigned for PC, with a Steam launch expected later this quarter. To follow its progress in the meantime, you can sign up for updates through the game's official website.