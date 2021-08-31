How Did I Get Here? ends up on Kickstarter

Adventure games are released on all kinds of platforms these days, but perhaps the most surprising is the Game Boy. Nintendo's classic handheld may be more than thirty years old, but that's not stopping developers like David Norman of Wild Dog Games from producing brand new games for it like How Did I Get Here?, an upcoming time-looping thriller currently seeking crowdfunding through Kickstarter.

While story details are being left intentionally vague, you will find yourself waking from a dream with no recollection of where you are or how you got here. Far stranger is that you soon begin to be transported to different times and places unbidden. It seems that you are "stuck in a time-loop, cursed to hop through time for eternity," unless you can figure out a way to master time travel and solve the mystery of why this is happening to you and how to break free of it.

Presented in first-person slideshow style, How Did I Get Here? features the Game Boy's familiar monochrome green aesthetic with synth-heavy musical accompaniment. The play mechanics are simple as you move the cursor to click on-screen directional cues and interactive objects for descriptions and text options to decide what you want to do with them. The game is split into four parts, comprising over a hundred distinct locations to visit, with numerous puzzles to solve along the way. At first you'll be completely at the whim of the curse afflicting you, but as you progress you'll learn to control your teleportations somewhat and start to connect the dots about your predicament. Your choices matter too, as the second half of the game will include certain decisions that will impact which ending you get.

While the game's solo developer plans to complete How Did I Get Here? by year end in any case, Norman has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise a modest £700 by September 26th in order to offer backers at higher tiers a physical version of the game that is compatible with Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advanced devices, along with a digital ROM version for all supporters that is playable on Game Boy emulators.