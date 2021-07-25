Gordian Rooms sequel leading to A Curious Island

After jumping through all the brain-scratching hoops to inherit a rich uncle's estate, surely a life of leisure and luxury awaits, right? Well, not so fast, says Crimsonite Games, as they prepare to send players back out on a whole new puzzle-filled adventure in the upcoming Gordian Rooms 2: A curious island.

In last year's series debut, players explored a Victorian mansion to solve the numerous puzzle challenges laid out for you by your uncle in order to uncover his will. Rather than basking in the newfound wealth of your success, however, this time around you find yourself knocked out and deposited on the mysterious Isle of Lye, one of the "many testing locations of the Gordian Society," the enigmatic group of escape room fanatics to which your uncle belonged (and perhaps still does?). Escaping the island won't be easy, of course, as many more puzzles stand in your way to see if you're worthy to become a full-fledged member and "one of the chosen few."

As with its predecessor, Gordian Rooms 2 is a first-person node-based adventure with free camera panning 360 degrees around you. Another mansion is your target destination here, but traversing the island first requires that you "venture into underground caverns" and "make your way through dungeons" in in order to get there. Tests of wits will block your path at seemingly every turn, but "as you overcome various obstacles you will uncover not only the true origins of your uncle but other secrets as well."

There is no release date for Gordian Rooms 2: A curious island just yet, but when finished for Windows PC the game will launch on Steam, where it is ready for wishlisting while we wait.