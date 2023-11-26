Gerda: A Flame in Winter - Resistance Edition Unveiled

The captivating World War II narrative adventure Gerda: A Flame in Winter has just received a special boxed Resistance Edition for Nintendo Switch, available now in European retail stores. Published by Meridiem Games, the game was developed by Bird Island and published by DON’T NOD. It takes players on the unique and gripping journey of Gerda, a young nurse torn between her community and her desperate quest to save her husband.

The Resistance Edition of Gerda: A Flame in Winter includes a specially designed sleeve, two unique art postcards, an exclusive bookmark, and the additional content of the DLC: Liva’s Story. Set in February 1945, as the war is nearing its end, players step into the shoes of Gerda Larsen. The choices players make on Gerda's journey are fraught with moral dilemmas and potential consequences, as they navigate difficult conversations, sticky situations, and manage precious resources.

Gerda: A Flame in Winter is an engaging blend of story-driven RPG-lite gameplay where players' relationships with characters and factions shape the unfolding story. Gerda's mental skills can be leveled up by reflecting on her experiences in her diary, unlocking special actions and gaining trust or avoiding suspicion in events and conversations. The game also features a choice-based exploration system where the decisions players make can lead to several poignant conclusions and alter the fate of Gerda's community. Check out the official trailer here:

The Resistance Edition of Gerda: A Flame in Winter for Nintendo Switch is now available at European specialist retailers. For more information, visit the game's Steam page.