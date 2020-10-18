Flow Weaver making its way toward 2021 release

Most escape room adventures are simple affairs that confine you to a single space at a time until you manage to get out. Not so with Flow Weaver, an upcoming VR exclusive that lets you transport yourself to multiple dimensions – or perhaps, transport them to you – in order to break free of your physical contraints.

Players assume the role of a mage who has been "captured on a strange world" and "shackled by magic" in a small room with only a few objects available to you – and a skeleton that portends an ominous fate if you don't succeed in getting out. Fortunately, you are a Flow Weaver, who possesses the ability to "travel between magical dimensions, or Flows, that are reflections of each other and affect the world in different ways." You must make use of this unique power to "weave new magical spells, see how special objects change each dimension, solve puzzles set before you, and orchestrate your escape."

Created exclusively for virtual reality, Flow Weaver features a variety of vividly distinct locations, ranging from moonlit shadow realms to picturesque fantasy forests to floating islands and industrial lava environments. In order to learn more about your captors and "the dimensions of magic that surround this strange world," you will need to "tear open the fabric of reality" and discover how the differences between each Flow can be used to "solve puzzles and challenges, learn new skills or spells, and uncover new objects and new puzzles."

Co-produced by Stitch Media and Silverstring Media, Flow Weaver is due to launch on Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest, and Oculus Quest 2 headsets sometime in 2021. To learn more about the game and follow its progress in the meantime, be sure to drop by the official website.