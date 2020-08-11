First details uncovered for Trouble Hunter Chronicles: The Stolen Creed

Indiana who? Dr. Henry Jones, Jr. won't be the only mid-20th-century, fedora-wearing rogue-ish adventurer in video games for much longer, as indie developer Iskonsko Studio will be introducing one of their own next year in their debut release Trouble Hunter Chronicles: The Stolen Creed.

The star of Trouble Hunter Chronicles isn't an archeologist but rather a "grizzled ex-OSS operative finding his way in post-war France." Trouble finds you when you're visited by a "mysterious woman" and a friend of yours disappears. But this is no simple missing persons case, as you will need to "uncover an insidious plot" along the way. If you're to succeed, you must rely only on your "quick wits, problem solving abilities and gritty charm" as you "duck and weave between cultists, crazy Frenchmen and dangerous killers."

Inspired by the point-and-click classics, this game is a traditional slideshow-style adventure with a verb wheel interface. In a story "seeping with intrigue," players will visit a variety of unique locations, converse with a host of quirky and "sometimes baffling characters," and collect numerous items needed to solve inventory puzzles. As you progress, your exploits will be automatically recorded in a journal for handy reference as you attempt to "become the grizzled detective you were always meant to be."

It's too soon for a definitive release date just yet, but Trouble Hunter Chronicles: The Stolen Creed is due to launch on Steam early next year for Windows PC. To follow its progress in the meantime, be sure to check out the official website.