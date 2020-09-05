First details escape from Of Bird and Cage

Music has always been an integral part of gaming but is often a fairly reactive or complementary element. Rarely does the soundtrack influence the action, but this unusual mechanic is the driving force behind Of Bird and Cage, an upcoming narrative adventure game by Capricia Productions, showcased at gamescom 2020 and set to debut next year.

Although details about the story are currently vague, the game is said to be a modern retelling of Beauty and the Beast, a classic fairy tale in which a kidnapped girl eventually falls in love with her monstrous captor, who then transforms into Prince Charming, a situation the developers describe as being reminiscent of the Stockholm syndrome. Here you play as Gitta, a “young girl who tries to escape the mental and physical prison of her captor, Bres.” Set in the prison in which Gitta is kept, the perspective will shift between the two characters as the “atmosphere and appearance of the game area changes to reflect the developments in the twisted relationship between the two.” In this way, the story’s “physiological aspects in the grim connotation of a kidnapping and forced captivity” will be explored.

Perhaps most intriguingly, Of Bird and Cage’s soundtrack is central to the player's experience, with events in the game synchronized to its “two-hour-long symphonic metal music concept album.” What this means for the gameplay is unclear at this time, but the developers state that “through the lyrics, the music will advance the plot and focus on the characters' relationship, abduction, and the effects of Stockholm Syndrome.” Featuring real-time 3D graphics and played from a first-person perspective, the game promises multiple endings, allowing you to “shape the story.” Headlining the soundtrack are some famous names in the metal music scene, including former Guns N’ Roses member Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Rob van der Loo of Epica, and Within Temptation’s Ruud Jolie, among others.

Of Bird and Cage is slated to be set free on Steam for PC in 2021, with consoles to follow later on. For more information, gamers can rock on over to the developer’s website.