First details detected for Lacuna – A Sci-fi Noir Adventure

Do you ever wish the choices you made in life had more significance? Well, be careful what you wish for, as in indie German developer DigiTales Interactive’s upcoming sci-fi noir adventure Lacuna, the decisions you make just might save a life . . . or plunge the solar system into war.

Players will take on the role of Neil Conrad, agent with the Central Department of Investigation, who is “awoken by the news of a murder . . . a case that will soon turn your life and the whole solar system upside down.” While plot details are currently scant, gameplay will be choice-driven and dialogue-heavy, and players will need to “ask questions, collect evidence, and put the pieces together until the ugly truth reveals itself . . . or not,” as the case may be.

While its pixel-based graphics recall classic point-and-click adventures, Lacuna promises to do away with the “baggage” of retro games, offering WASD and controller movement, “non-repeating conversations and choices,” and “optional outlines on anything interactable.” The developers claim that the decisions confronting you will become “increasingly difficult to make,” and that “the story branches and ends based on your actions.” The choice is yours, but the truth is that “some questions don't have a right answer. Will you sell out a friend to protect your family? Will you endanger a loved one in exchange for public safety? Will you keep the peace or reveal the horrible, world-shattering truth?”

Lacuna is currently slated to appear next summer on Steam.