First details break out for Inua – A Story in Ice and Time

The Inuit peoples have a rich mythology that is as yet largely untapped in video games, though that has begun to change in recent years. The latest game to delve into Inuit legend is Inua – A Story in Ice and Time, an upcoming adventure by indie studios Iko and The Pixel Hunt.

According to the tale passed down through many generations, a great polar bear named Nanurluk lived 10,000 years ago. Sadly, "one day, driven by ambition and the desire to prove their superiority, three humans decided to attack her," and her senseless death ended up "disrupting the balance between nature and mankind." Though players won't control the great bear directly, you will "embody the spirit of Nanurluk in her quest to restore the natural cycle of the world." To do so you will have the ability to "influence Taïna, Peter and Simon, three characters separated by more than a century but whose destinies are mysteriously intertwined."

Based on "extensive research with Inuit artists and supervised by an Inuit author," Inua is described as a "fantasy narrative puzzle game" in which you will "explore the mysterious Canadian far north, navigate through time and interact with past events to modify the present." Despite its mythological foundation, the game is also based on the very real historical story of the Franklin expedition, a pair of ships sent to the then-uncharted Arctic in the 19th century, where it was beset by "illness, mutiny" and ultimately shipwreck. In retracing "the tragic journey of this expedition, whose fate is still largely unknown," you will visit the same places but at different periods as you attempt to "untangle space and time to solve mind bending puzzles" along the way.

There is currently no target release date for Inua – A Story in Ice and Time just yet, but according to its Steam page it will be "coming soon" to Windows and Mac.