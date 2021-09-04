First details begin to illuminate Sacrificial Lighthouse

One of the worst fears for any child is to suddenly find themselves lost and alone, but imagine how much worse it would be to not even know where you are, except that you're far from home. This is the fate of the lonely young protagonist of Sacrificial Lighthouse, an upcoming "psychological thriller with quest elements" by indie developer PhobiaGamesNet, creator of the episodic adventure Mad Cat's World.

You play as Maya, a little girl who's somehow become stranded on a small island in the middle of a storm, with only a nearby lighthouse to guide her. All alone, she has no idea how she got here (wherever "here" even is) or what to do about it. There's nothing for it but to explore, meet the eerily silhouetted denizens of this creepy and forlorn place, find out what happened, and (hopefully) work out a way to get home. But is she prepared to sacrifice whatever is necessary to uncover the truth about such a haunting, dreary place?

This keyboard-controlled side-scroller looks to be a dark and intense experience, dripping with atmosphere. The distinctive aesthetic features an eye-catching hand-sketched 2D art style whose muted greys and purples are accented by occasional pops of bright and bloody colour, backed by a mournful piano score. The story is a "small" one but promises to pull no punches, telling a tale that will "crush your heart" and leave you with a "gaping void of hopelessness." Assuming you can handle that kind of gripping despair, the game's multiple endings will encourage players to reflect on the consequences of our everyday decisions.

There is no target release date for Sacrificial Lighthouse just yet, but once completed it is due to launch on Steam for Windows PC.