First details begin to fill in for The Gap

Imagine the horror of awaking one day to discover that you'd lost everything, including your family, your life as you knew it, and even your memories. Well, you won't need to imagine much longer, as that's exactly the predicament players will find themselves in later this year when The Gap arrives on PC.

The year is 2045, and you wake up feeling dizzy and "lying on the floor of a dishevelled apartment." You don't know where you are, or even who you are, and no one else seems to be around. The door is ominously locked, preventing any chance of escape, and the only clues to your current circumstances are a series of "confusing messages" that are ostensibly addressed to you. Apparently you're Joshua Hayes, a "neuroscientist who's made some questionable life choices," but can you really trust what you're being told? With no other option but to explore, your challenge becomes "piecing together the missing fragments of your past, [and] solving the mystery of your and your family’s affliction."

Described as a "sci-fi first-person narrative exploration thriller," The Gap allows players to freely roam this apartment bathed in the "reddish light of a setting sun." There will be some light puzzling to contend with along the way, but the experience "mainly focuses on the narrative, atmosphere and environmental storytelling." This is achieved in part by the protagonist's "mysterious ability to explore parallel realities through deja vu," which ultimately promises to be the "only way to recover your memories and salvage your life."

There is no firm target release date just yet, but The Gap is on track to launch on Steam later this year on Windows PC.