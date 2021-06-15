Fire Tonight heating up for August release

How far would you go to reunite with a loved one during a disaster scenario? That’s the question that Maya, one of the protagonists of Reptoid Games’ upcoming isometric adventure Fire Tonight, will have to face when the game is released later this summer.

Set in the 1990s, Fire Tonight tells the story of lovebirds Maya and Devin. With the city engulfed in flames one night, players will be tasked with guiding Maya back to Devin, circumventing police roadblocks, blazing fires, and other hazards either on foot, roller skates or via car and train. Meanwhile, a worried Devin, trapped in his apartment before the era of cell phones, can only try to pass the time, hoping Maya arrives safely. To keep him calm, players will guide him to interact with mementos that shed light on the history of their relationship.

Named after the song by Information Society, Fire Tonight features an aptly neon-lit colour palette and electronic soundtrack by Lex Metcalfe to get you into the 1990s mindset. Characters flaunt an angular cartoon design, making the whole production look as though it were part of the late-night Teletoon lineup. A free-roaming isometric puzzler, the game has you switching between the roles of Maya and Devin at various times throughout. Maya’s journey involves a mix of light environmental puzzle solving and stealthy footwork as she tries to avoid being spotted by the police or getting burned by the raging fires, while Devin’s segments are more traditional with their simple mechanics and leisurely pace.

Fire Tonight is set to ignite on the Nintendo Switch and Steam for Windows and Mac on August 12th. The soundtrack will also be available in a special bundle with the game or as a standalone purchase.