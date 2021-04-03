Faraday Protocol to be implemented later this year

If there's two things adventure gaming has taught us about the universe, it's that intelligent life has constructed advanced civilizations elsewhere that far exceed our own, and that wherever it is they go, they won't be there when we arrive. These truisms will happily apply once again in indie developer Red Koi Box's upcoming sci-fi puzzle-adventure, Faraday Protocol.

Players assume the role of Raug Zeekon, an interstellar archeologist who intercepts a strange signal emanating "from an unexplored location in a near galaxy." The signal leads to a "mysterious space station/biosphere" called OPIS, which Raug finds curiously abandoned. In fact, by the time he arrives it's been deserted for "tens of thousands of years." In order to piece together the secrets of this ancient world and its "mysterious governing A.I." named IRIS, you'll need to explore its "peculiar environments" and solve a variety of puzzles along the way.

Presented in free-roaming first-person 3D, Faraday Protocol sends players across a unique alien world that blends traditional sci-fi with Art Deco flourishes, Mesopotamian ziggurats and Egyptian-style symbols and statues of human bodies with animal heads. These are no crumbling ruins, however, but very evolved and fully functioning structures filled with unusual mechanical contraptions that will need to be operated in order to proceed. Fortunately, helping you in this quest will be the Bia-Tool, a gun-like instrument that allows you to "absorb, connect, and redistribute different kinds of energy." You'll need it in order to manipulate the equipment you encounter; for example, you can "activate and deactivate power lines and devices with orange energy – or bridge and re-route them using the blue energy."

No launch date has yet been announced, but Faraday Protocol will be published by Deck13 Spotlight and is on track to be launched on Steam for Windows PC sometime later this year. In the meantime, to learn more about the game, be sure to drop by the official website for additional details.