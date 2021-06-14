FAR: Changing Tides looking swell for year-end release

Okomotive's surprise 2018 hit FAR: Lone Sails took players across an inhospitable world whose dried-up oceans left behind only the remnants of a once-thriving civilization. For an encore performance, the problem isn't a lack of water but too much water, as in FAR: Changing Tides you'll need to nurture your adapatable vessel through cataclysmic flood waters that have submerged much of what previously existed.

Players control a small character named Toe, all alone and "trapped in a drowned landscape with little chance of survival." Your only companion of sorts is an abandoned ship that allows you to "set sail and discover the wonders of a flooded world filled with mystery." If you're to find a new home and discover answers to what happened here, you must set out to "traverse the ruins of a once-great society and use the pieces from its past to build a brighter future." It won't be all smooth sailing, of course, as you'll need to "dive into unknown depths on the hunt for precious fuel and salvage, devise innovative solutions to overcome intricate obstacles, and unearth forgotten relics lost to time."

As with its predecessor, Changing Tides is a side-scrolling "atmospheric vehicle adventure driven by an emotional story." Presented in the same hauntingly beautiful hand-painted art style, the environments here will span "bleak shorelines lapped by tides, to desolate basins in flooded forest valleys, to submerged enclaves frozen in time." As you "brave high seas, navigate intense storms, and plumb the perils of a briny deep," you'll experience the "thrill of captaining a unique seafaring vessel with a mind of its own." To maintain this "inseparable partnership," it is your responsibility to "keep things functioning by unlocking parts and fixing faults" along the way, and as you progress you'll learn more about your unusual boat's "fascinating complexities."

There is no firm target release date just yet, but FAR: Changing Tides is expected to cruise onto Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC later this year, along with console versions for PS4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.