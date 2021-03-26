Evil Inside now out on PC and consoles

As much as we'd all like to stay in touch with loved ones who have passed on, if there's one thing that horror stories have taught us, is that such attempts to connect the realms of the living and the dead never turn out well. Need more proof? Look no further than indie Spanish developer JanduSoft's newly released psychological thriller, Evil Inside.

Players step into the first-person shoes of a tortured teenager named Mark, who must now look after his little brother alone following the death of their mother and the subsequent arrest of their father for her murder. But Mark knew his father as a good man who would never willingly do anything like that. In order to discover the truth, he decides to contact his mother using a Ouija board, which "explodes mysteriously and causes Mark to fade away." Now he must wander the large family home searching for the fragments of the board, all while "a series of paranormal events ... torment him" along the way.

Presented in haunting free-roaming 3D, Evil Inside is set entirely in and around Mark's house. But this is no longer a normal house, as all around you it is "constantly changing" and "nothing is what it seems" anymore. If you're to succeed in finding all the missing board pieces and finally make contact with your mother, you will need to solve some puzzles and steel yourself to "beat your fears" and "face terror and truth" in ways you never could have imagined.

If you think you have what it takes to confront the darkness, you can get started right away as Evil Inside is available now to download for Windows PC, PS4/5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. If you're not sure your nerves can handle it, you can test them out first with the playable prologue on Steam. A physical version of the game can already be pre-ordered for PS5, with shipping expected to begin sometime in May.