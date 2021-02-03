Everybody Wham Wham rolls onto Steam

Many of those in the northern hemisphere are probably ready to be done with winter by now, but there's still more fun in the snow to be had before the season is done. Virtually, anyway, as in indie developer Bonte Avond's newly released Everybody Wham Wham.

The goal of the game is to continually build the best snowmen during a ten-day head-to-head competition. Each day has its own different theme, and "whether it's fantasy, pirate, futuristic or spooky, you'll have all sorts of wacky hats, eyes, noses, mouths and scarves to choose from." There are requirements, however, so you'll need to match the specified criteria as you "roll your snowballs and decorate your snowman within the time limit." That may not sound like much of an adventure game premise, but there's more to this festival than meets the eye, as "Wham Wham the Snowman-man is hiding something from the contestants," and it's up to you to figure out what.

Presented in a simple but delightfully whimsical art style, Everybody Wham Wham is as much about interacting with the "cast of zany characters" as it is a challenge to "build, decorate and sabotage your way to the festival grand prize." You can chat with "Koenraad the runaway ice cream cone and Bentworth the wooden snowman," as well as "join Piggy and Snailmn at karaoke night, drink a cup of coco with Rudy the washed up reindeer, and join the Pumpkin Prince for a campfire song." But don't forget that some of your newfound friends are also your opponents. If your snowy creations impress the jury, you "just might score a perfect 10." Winning isn't everything, but it is the only way to get into the Igloo for Winners.

If you're ready for a little winter fun without getting cold, you too can wham wham by grabbing the game now on Steam for Windows PC.