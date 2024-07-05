DROS: A Body-Swapping adventure awaits on Nintendo Switch

Sharpen your swords and ready your wits, as the body-swapping, adventure-platformer DROS is set to make its debut on the Nintendo Switch on July 12th. The game, developed by RedDeer.Games and emergeWorlds, offers players a unique blend of puzzle-solving and platforming across 40 beautifully crafted diorama-like levels, brimming with enigmatic characters and a plethora of secrets to uncover.

The game's narrative draws inspiration from 1980s fantasy films, while its distinct art style merges detailed diorama-like locations with charming 3D chibi-style character sprites. The story unfolds around two unlikely heroes - Captain, a bounty hunter caught in a precarious situation, and Little Dros, an alchemical slime creature. The duo finds themselves thrown together by circumstance, on a mission to dismantle the dreaded Alchemist’s Tower, known as the Machine. Players can seamlessly switch between the two protagonists, utilizing their unique skills to solve puzzles, dodge enemies, traverse platforms, and unearth hidden treasures.

DROS promises an immersive journey filled with challenging steampunk puzzles and intriguing lore. As players ascend the Alchemist’s Tower, they will encounter a host of unique characters, discover the tower's dark secrets, and unravel the mysteries of its creator, the Alchemist.

DROS will be available on the Nintendo Switch from July 12th. You can find more details about the game on its Steam page.