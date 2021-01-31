DREAMERS set to become reality later this year

When it comes to gaming, a letter from a grandparent can only mean one thing: time for an adventure! And that's precisely the case with DREAMERS, an open-world third-person 3D adventure by PlaySys coming later this year.

The story begins with a "mysterious letter from grandma" that forces you out of your comfort zone to explore the world beyond the cozy confines of the village on Sunny Island. While that's all we know about the plot so far, the journey promises to be an introspective and emotional one filled with adversity and "moments of doubt," touching on important themes such as love, family, and bureaucracy.

Presented with a distinctive low-poly art style and motion-captured characters, DREAMERS gives players free rein to explore a "vast world full of quests, puzzles, and minigames in different settings." The gameplay is based largely on the traditional graphic adventure formula, but it will also add certain elements from other genres such as aerial drone flying, though none that will end up in dreaded game-overs. Perhaps most intriguingly, while designed as a single-player adventure, there will be some levels in which it's possible to play split-screen co-op with someone else. Along the way, there will also be collectibles to find, maps to pore over, and vehicles to customize and upgrade.

While no specific release date has yet been announced, DREAMERS is currently on track to launch on PC, PS4 and PS5 sometime later this year. To follow its progress in the meantime, be sure to drop by the official website for additional details.