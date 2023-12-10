DREAMERS Lands on Nintendo: A Retro Gaming Journey

DREAMERS: A Nostalgic Adventure has landed on Nintendo Switch, bringing its unique charm and distinctive tagline – "A Nostalgic Adventure" – to the platform. Having already launched on other consoles earlier in September, the game is now set to enchant Nintendo Switch enthusiasts.

The lead developer, Luca Deriu, expressed his delight at bringing DREAMERS: A Nostalgic Adventure to the Nintendo Switch community. He noted that the game's release on other consoles was the result of years of hard work and passion. Now, the team aims to deliver to Nintendo players a nostalgic adventure that pays homage to the golden era of gaming.

The Nintendo Switch version of DREAMERS: A Nostalgic Adventure is more than just a straightforward port. It's a thoughtful adaptation of the original version that has already captured the hearts of old-school gamers. This edition ensures that players can experience the magic of DREAMERS in a way that feels tailor-made for the Nintendo platform. The game seamlessly integrates with the handheld gameplay mode, giving players the freedom to carry the adventure in their pockets.

To get a glimpse of the game, watch the trailer:

DREAMERS: A Nostalgic Adventure is a love letter to those who cherish nostalgia for video games. It aims to rekindle the sensations and emotions experienced while playing games during the 1990s. With its calm pacing, melancholic ambience, charismatic characters, and orchestral soundtrack, the game immerses players in a vibrant low-poly, open-map setting, offering approximately 15 hours of gameplay.

For more information, visit the official DREAMERS: A Nostalgic Adventure website at www.dreamers-game.com.

Developed by PlaySys, a software and video game development studio founded in Milan in 2007, DREAMERS: A Nostalgic Adventure is a testament to the enduring appeal of gaming's golden era.