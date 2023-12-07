The Mermaid’s Tongue: A Deep-Sea Detective Mystery

The Mermaid's Tongue—a deep-sea detective mystery is set to make waves in the gaming world. Unveiled at Double Fine's Day of the Devs showcase, the game is the highly anticipated successor to the award-winning murder mystery title, Tangle Tower. The game is set to surface on consoles and PC in 2024, but for those who can't wait to dive in, a free demo is now available on Steam.

London based creators, SFB Games, known for their critically acclaimed Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together! and the upcoming Crow Country, are thrilled to announce the launch of The Mermaid's Tongue. This ambitious, adventurous, and thoroughly charming game sees the return of detective duo Grimoire and Sally, who are plunged into a new underwater adventure. The game is set in the pitch-black waters beyond a long-abandoned fishing town, where the captain of the world's strangest submarine has been mysteriously murdered. The challenge lies in uncovering the killer from a list of eight eccentric and inscrutable suspects.

The Mermaid's Tongue promises to be a visually spectacular and witty detective mystery that balances heavy themes with light-hearted humour. Players will be immersed in the nautical beauty of the sprawling Mortuga Submarine, exploring its oddities and secrets, interrogating its suspicious occupants, and collecting clues by solving satisfying puzzles. The game features beautifully painted backgrounds, expressive hand-drawn 2D animations, and fully voice acted characters. Adam Vian, Creative Director, states, "This game is exactly what you've been waiting for if you enjoyed Tangle Tower and wanted more!"

Get ready to embark on this thrilling nautical adventure when The Mermaid's Tongue officially sets sail in 2024. For more information, visit the game's Steam page.