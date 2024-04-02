Devil’s Hideout: Kickstarter campaign unleashed

Today marks a thrilling day for horror game enthusiasts as the Kickstarter campaign for the point and click adventure, Devil’s Hideout, officially launches. The game is developed by the indie developer, Cosmic Void, known for their previous works such as Twilight Oracle, Blood Nova, and The Corruption Within. The campaign kickstarted today and aims to raise €9500 (approx. $10,000) primarily for a full English voice-over, with additional funds allocated for music and animation.

Set in a Silent Hill-esque abandoned town and an equally eerie hospital, Devil’s Hideout is a horror point and click adventure with pixel-art graphics. The narrative follows Lauren, who learns from a mystic that her young sister is still alive, despite cultists staging her death. Lauren ventures to the hospital where her sister received care, leading her into a horrifying nightmare. The game promises a pure horror experience - narratively, aurally, and visually. Players will solve puzzles with the help of Lauren's friend Atticus, as they delve into the insidious shadows of Devil's Hideout.

Devil’s Hideout boasts immersive pixel art saturated with horror, spine-chilling music and sound effects, and a compelling tale of an older sister saving her younger sibling from malevolent cultists. The game also features an exploration of an abandoned town and hospital, first-person perspective, point and click puzzles, item inventory, and Steam achievements. A demo is available on Steam for those wanting to get a taste of the terror.