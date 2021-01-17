Development on Catie in MeowmeowLand purring right along

Alice may have met a Cheshire Cat when she landed in Wonderland, but the eponymous star of indie Slovak developer ARTillery's upcoming point-and-click adventure Catie in MeowmeowLand finds herself trapped in a whole bizarre world of felines after her own tumble down the rabbit hole.

Very much like Lewis Carroll's heroine, Catie is a little girl who follows a strange creature (in this case a White Cat) through her garden, only to find herself plummeting down a deep hole. When she emerges, she "finds herself in a mysterious world of MeowmeowLand, where she has to undergo a journey to find her way back home." Along the way she'll encounter a variety of lovable but "ludicrous" characters and will need to solve "all kinds of original puzzles" to overcome the "absurdly comical situations" in her path.

Inspired by games like Machinarium, Neverhood, Samorost and Gobliiins, this is a similar kind of point-and-click adventure whose story is told entirely through two-plus hours of hand-crafted 2D animation and pictogram thought bubbles. Presented in a lovely, whimsical pastel art style "based on children's book illustrations," Catie in MeowmeowLand is intended to be a "cute and funny" experience for players of all ages, with over 24 hand-drawn screens populated by more than 100 unique characters, all involved of which are part of a host of "funny gags."

While no specific release date has been pinned down just yet, Catie in MeowmeowLand is due to be launched on Steam for Windows PC sometime in the third quarter of 2021. While you wait, you can follow the game's progress through its official website.