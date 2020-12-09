Demo offers first shot at BROK the InvestiGator

Adventure games are usually about brains over brawn, but occasionally they let us have both. (Who doesn't fondly remember delivering satisfying knuckle sandwiches to Nazis in Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis?) Another such game that intends to give players the best of both worlds is BROK the InvestiGator, an upcoming classic adventure / beat 'em up hybrid from COWCAT.

Players control the titular anthropomorphic reptile in a "futuristic 'light cyberpunk' world where animals have replaced humans." Here "privileged citizens live under a dome protected from the ambient pollution while others struggle to make a living outside." Brok, of course, is one of the latter. A "private detective and former boxer," the protagonist "lives with Graff, the son of his deceased wife," who died under mysterious circumstances never fully explained. The questions about her death might just get unexpected answers soon enough, as "recent events may shed some light on an even more tragic outcome... one that may be linked to their own existence." The question is, "will they be able to withstand the threats of this corrupted world and face their own destiny?"

At first glance, the new game from the creator of Demetrios: The BIG Cynical Adventure looks like another traditional hand-drawn point-and-click, albeit this time with a delightfully cartoony art style presented in third-person. And indeed, you'll explore the environment with two playable characters, talk to others, make key choices, and "combine clues to uncover the truth." Look a little closer, though, and you'll see that BROK melds its classic-styled gameplay with "beat'em up and RPG elements." Here you are able to solve puzzles either "with your wits... or muscles!" Would-be pugilists can "level up to beat enemies and bosses," while pacifists can opt instead for the "Easy" mode, which allows for fights to be skipped.

With multiple control options, full voice acting, and a projected 15-20 hours of play time on the way to one of multiple different endings, BROK the InvestiGator looks to be much more ambitious than its predecessor. To that end, indie French developer Fabrice Breton plans to launch a Kickstarter campaign early next year to help finance production. If successful, we can expect to see the game released by the end of 2021 on PC and all three major consoles. That doesn't mean you have to wait to check it out, however, as there's already a playable prologue available on Steam and GOG, presenting the first of six total chapters in the full game.