Deceased comes to life on Steam

Pakistan may not exactly be a hotbed of videogame development, but perhaps that's starting to change with the release of indie developer BT Studios' horror adventure Deceased.

Players assume the role of Seth Cooper, who intends to visit his old friend Dr. Jackson Hofstadter for the first time in ages. Upon his arrival, however, he discovers that the remote mansion is empty, with evidence clearly showing that "terrible things have happened" here. In fact, not only is Seth's friend dead, but his entirely family is as well. If you're to uncover the mystery of the deceased Hofstadters, you will need to thoroughly explore the manor for "objects and clues to unlock doors," solving a variety of puzzles along the way. But beware, as somewhere on this property, "there is someone waiting for you."

Based on the developer's actual Pakistani village but telling a fictional story in 2010, Deceased is set entirely in and around a mansion presented in first-person, free-roaming 3D. As you grapple with the darkness that often limits your vision, you will need to "pick up key elements, and search for things that may help you escape." In the process, you will occasionally "witness terrifying visions of the past" that may help you to solve the mystery of this horrible family tragedy.

If you've got the nerve to investigate the case of the Deceased, you can get started right away as the game is available now on Steam for Windows PC.