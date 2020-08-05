Death of Rose set to bloom later this year

School can be a horror story even without any otherworldly presence, but all the more so when one is haunted by supernatural entities, as is the case in indie Polish developer Artur Łączkowski's upcoming Death of Rose.

The game stars a young man named Scott, who "lives to keep a record of long abandoned buildings while searching for proof of the paranormal." Accompanied by his best friend Beth, Scott's latest investigation takes him to a deserted, decrepit school "allegedly known as a place of worship for a deranged cult." Disturbed by the rumours of occult activity, Beth stays in the car but continues to communicate with Scott via radio, her voice being his "only guide as he searches the dark, empty halls and classrooms." Unfortunately for both, they soon discover that the legend surrounding the building is "more real than either of them expected," and now Scott must attempt to "survive and unravel the dark secret [the] school hides" even as his "blood-chilling adventure" threatens to "strip him of those closest to him and his sanity."

Described as a "modest first chapter of a dark and twisted adventure," Death of Rose takes place entirely within the school whose troubling history is "told through the peeling plaster on the wall, fleeting phantoms, and the carcasses left behind." The game promises to go "beyond the tropes of the horror genre" in a story with multiple layers filled with "complex puzzles to solve" along the way. Players will also participate in interactive dialogues that allow you to "shape the relationship between the characters and uncover the revelations that haunt each of their lives."

The first adventure of Scott and Beth will be published by FEARDEMIC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bloober Team, who are no strangers to the horror genre. No firm target date or full list of platforms has yet been announced, but we do know that Death of Rose will be launched on Steam for Windows PC sometime before the end of this year. To learn more about the game in the meantime, drop by the official website for updates.