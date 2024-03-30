Death Noodle Delivery: A cyberpunk delivery adventure

Get ready, because the highly anticipated action-packed narrative title, Death Noodle Delivery, by 2020 Forbes Indie Game of the Year winners, Troglobytes Games, is set to release on April 4th. The game takes you on a thrilling journey through a cyberpunk city on the brink of collapse, where you are tasked with delivering your boss' noodles while avoiding dangers such as AI drones and reckless drivers.

Death Noodle Delivery is more than just a delivery service. Players will have the opportunity to upgrade their hoverboard from a rickety ironing board to a powerful machine. The game will allow players to jailbreak AI to unlock new power-ups and utilize AI simulations to practice deliveries and test new board features. The immersive gameplay is further enhanced by interactions with neighbors, allowing players to uncover their hidden stories and delve deeper into the game's narrative.

The game will be available to play in multiple languages including English, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, German, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Turkish, with Catalan expected to come in a separate update shortly. Death Noodle Delivery is available on Steam.

Prepare to dive into this action-packed narrative and experience a thrilling delivery ride like no other.