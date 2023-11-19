Darkside Detective Gets Physical: Limited Editions Unveiled

Spooky Doorway Games has partnered once again with Super Rare Games to bring a tangible experience to the fans of The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark. This time, they've announced the release of a physical copy of the game, providing a tactile experience for those who like to hold their games in their hands.

The physical edition of The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark will be available for the Nintendo Switch, with a limited run of 3000 copies. Not to be left out, PlayStation 5 users will be able to grab one of 1000 copies of The Darkside Detective Duology. These special editions are not just a game in a box; they come with full-colour manuals, stickers, and for the Switch edition, collectable trading cards!

To secure your copy of these limited editions, fans can head over to the Super Rare Games website.

As the team at Spooky Doorway Games signs off, "happy detectiving!" It's clear that they're excited to bring their unique detective game to physical media and share it with their dedicated fan base.