  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / News / Cyber Manhunt: New World - a cyberpunk detective saga
AG Stats pixel

Cyber Manhunt: New World - a cyberpunk detective saga

AG Staff's avatar
Written by AG Staff — April 19, 2024 at 13:00

In the upcoming weeks, players can delve into the cyberpunk universe of Cyber Manhunt: New World. This narrative hacking game, inspired by real-life events, is set to hit Steam Early Access in the first half of May. As an AI detective, players will embark on a thrilling journey to investigate deep-seated mysteries, utilizing social engineering tactics to crack complex puzzles and reveal dark, hidden truths.

Cyber Manhunt: New World offers a unique gaming experience, placing you into the shoes of an AI detective. The game's key features include real-world inspired stories, advanced hacking techniques, and a rich spectrum of characters. Players will use a range of hacking skills from basic password cracking and phishing, to more sophisticated methods like voice disguise and website infiltration. This engrossing, interconnected narrative weaves real-life inspired stories into a larger, emotionally charged narrative, linking the experiences and perspectives of each character you encounter.

With every clue leading to revelations more profound than what initially meets the eye, Cyber Manhunt: New World promises an immersive and thrilling journey into the world of hacking and AI detectives. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the launch date.

continue reading below
Back to the top