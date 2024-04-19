Cyber Manhunt: New World - a cyberpunk detective saga

In the upcoming weeks, players can delve into the cyberpunk universe of Cyber Manhunt: New World. This narrative hacking game, inspired by real-life events, is set to hit Steam Early Access in the first half of May. As an AI detective, players will embark on a thrilling journey to investigate deep-seated mysteries, utilizing social engineering tactics to crack complex puzzles and reveal dark, hidden truths.

Cyber Manhunt: New World offers a unique gaming experience, placing you into the shoes of an AI detective. The game's key features include real-world inspired stories, advanced hacking techniques, and a rich spectrum of characters. Players will use a range of hacking skills from basic password cracking and phishing, to more sophisticated methods like voice disguise and website infiltration. This engrossing, interconnected narrative weaves real-life inspired stories into a larger, emotionally charged narrative, linking the experiences and perspectives of each character you encounter.

With every clue leading to revelations more profound than what initially meets the eye, Cyber Manhunt: New World promises an immersive and thrilling journey into the world of hacking and AI detectives. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the launch date.