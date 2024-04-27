Cyber Manhunt 2: New World - A hacking adventure awaits

Cyber Manhunt 2: New World is set to launch on Steam Early Access this May 10, as announced by Spiral Up Games. This hacking adventure game offers players a chance to become an AI detective, delving into a world teeming with digital enigmas and concealed truths. Check out the captivating trailer:

The game promises over 8 hours of immersive gameplay across 4 riveting narrative chapters, featuring 18 unique characters. Players will be tasked with solving intricate puzzles and confronting engrossing social engineering challenges.

In Cyber Manhunt 2: New World, you'll take on the role of an AI detective, submerged in a realm abundant with digital mysteries and hidden truths. Utilize real-world social engineering techniques and AI-powered investigation tools to decipher intriguing puzzles and discover a thrilling interconnected storyline. Each revelation not only offers startling insights but also interlinks into a larger, meticulously crafted conspiracy that resonates with digital challenges.

Spiral Up Games' CEO, Aldric Chang, expressed his enthusiasm about the Early Access launch, stating, “We are incredibly excited to announce the Early Access release date of Cyber Manhunt 2: New World. This game introduces a new approach to narrative-driven puzzle games, combining elements of real-world hacking with strategic aspects of cyber investigations. We believe it will offer an unmatched, engaging experience for fans of deep storytelling and puzzle solving.”