Crowns and Pawns: A Kingdom of Deceit revealed

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit is ready to take players on a journey through the lesser-known history of Europe. In an exciting announcement, Super Rare Games has teamed up with Thunderful Games to bring this modern-day point and click adventure to the Nintendo Switch™, in an exclusive physical format release. The game is set to release on May 2nd, with a total of 3000 Switch copies available for sale worldwide at Super Rare Games Storepage.

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit offers players a chance to experience the legendary tales of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, uncover the villainous branch of the KGB, solve challenging puzzles, and unravel the secrets of a King who was never crowned. The game is a blend of history and myth, set in a modern world with real-life locations across Europe. Players will enjoy classic point-and-click puzzles, beautiful hand-painted art, and a world that reacts to their decisions.

The game also features a main character who can change looks to solve puzzles or just for fun, fully voiced dialogue, and a mesmerizing soundtrack composed by the award-winning composer Daniel Pharos. Get a glimpse of what to expect in this intriguing game with the following YouTube video:

Find more details on the game's Steam Page.