» Home / News / Cozy Caravan unveils first gameplay footage
Cozy Caravan unveils first gameplay footage

AG Staff's avatar
Written by AG Staff — April 24, 2024 at 07:00

Exciting news for all fans of the wholesome traveling merchant adventure genre: the first gameplay footage of Cozy Caravan has been revealed. This anticipated title promises to take players on a charming journey through a beautifully crafted world, where strategy and trade are key to progressing your adventure.

This isn't just any gameplay reveal, as the developers provide commentary throughout the approximately 7-minute video. This is a fantastic opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to gain some valuable insight into the game’s mechanics, design choices, and overall vision.

Cozy Caravan will be available on Steam.

