CorpoNation: The Sorting Process - A Dystopian Adventure Awaits

The highly anticipated, paranoia-drenched political adventure, CorpoNation: The Sorting Process has confirmed its launch date, 22nd February 2024. Developed by Canteen and brought to you by Playtonic Friends, this morally-gray single-player experience invites you to descend down a dystopian rabbit hole, assuming the role of a model employee lab technician for the corporate-owned state, Ringo CorpoNation. Your main task? Organizing mysterious genetic samples and remaining a diligent, industrious - and crucially - loyal worker. The game is set to launch on Steam.

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process is an engaging parody of working life and culture. It challenges players to solve puzzles, sort samples, and even play State-Approved games during their downtime. The game also encourages players to contribute to society by reinvesting their hard-earned money into the economy, and most importantly, not to question the samples. The game's release date trailer can be viewed here:

The game takes an intriguing turn after the protagonist begins receiving a series of strange messages from a mysterious rebel group. Players will be faced with a challenging decision - remain loyal to their employer or risk detection from the ever-watchful eyes of the Ringo Corporation. In the meantime, they must continue to work hard sorting samples and spend their off-hours chatting with colleagues, completing corporate surveys, and playing State-Approved gaming. After all, great employees don't question the CorpoNation!