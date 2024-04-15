Cirrus Business: A new dawn in simulators

Cirrus Business, a heartwarming, story-driven farming adventure has launched today on both PC and Nintendo Switch. This unique farming simulator is the first project from the Canadian independent development studio, Oofin Sprouts, a husband and wife team based out of Vancouver. The game, boasting a cozy aesthetic and engaging narrative, is available for purchase for just $6.99.

Cirrus Business is not just another farming sim; it combines the relaxing experience of managing a farm with dynamic puzzles and challenges. Players will step into the shoes of Cloudi, the village's chief cloud, tasked with reviving the village and rescuing its cute inhabitants. The game features a dynamic farming system, character abilities, community focus, and a handcrafted aesthetic. All assets and music have been created from scratch, providing a heartfelt gaming experience.

The game is now available for purchase on Steam for PC and Nintendo Switch. Oofin Sprouts aims to bring color, inclusivity, and light-hearted fun to players everywhere with Cirrus Business. This is a game that promises a unique, engaging, and heartwarming experience for all ages.