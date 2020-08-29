Carto to be rolled out this fall

Most adventure games allow players to have some impact on their surroundings, but few let players help shape the world itself, as will Sunhead Games' Carto when it's released later this year.

Story details are intentionally sparse, but the game follows the titular character on her way home through "peaceful-yet-mysterious lands." During her journey young Carto will uncover secrets, solve environmental puzzles, and help a "quirky cast of new friends" to solve their problems along the way.

Carto is presented in a charming hand-painted art style with a bird's-eye perspective, accompanied by "relaxed tunes" as you travel through "different biomes, each with their own characters, culture, and a unique evolution of the central map mechanic." The latter involves rearranging pieces of the tile-based map itself, and as you do you'll get to "watch the world change around you."

Though it's still a few months off, you can already mark your calendars for October 27th when Carto is due to be launched on Steam and the Humble Store for PC, along with console releases on PS4, Xbox One and Switch.