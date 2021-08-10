BURN warming up for 2022 release on PC and Xbox consoles

We've seen far too many pop stars whose careers have been derailed by bad decisions and perhaps even end in tragedy. But could you make better choices if you were in their shoes? You'll soon have the chance to find out when indie Australian developer Convict Games releases its visual novel-styled adventure called BURN sometime next year.

On the verge of turning 27 years old, Nina Burn has risen to become the "biggest pop star in the world." But now the young Finnish singer has decisions to make if she's to become a legend rather than just another celebrity destined to flame out. Or rather, you have decisions to make on Nina's behalf, both past and present, as you revisit her ascent over three acts spanning her teenaged debut, her mainstream reception, and ultimately the peak of her success. As you explore "shuffled moments from her life," your choices will influence Nina's career trajectory, and it's entirely up to you how you the story should unfold. Will you have her strive to change pop music forever, or will she retire and enjoy life? She could even "start a cult" or "become a monster" to those around her. The choice is yours, if you're willing to face the consequences.

Unlike the developer's previous game, the Aussie stoner-noir mystery STONE, BURN eliminates the free exploration of a traditional point-and-click in favour of a more streamlined choose-your-own-adventure approach. The goal here is not to tell a linear story but a widely branching "character study and reflection of how far someone can go for their art and the cost of fame." Player agency will impact everything from Nina's style and dialogue to the very soundtrack that accompanies the action. There are 16 potential outcomes comprising the good, the bad and the ugly, and the only "puzzle" in the game is figuring out how to unlock them all. The story is meant to experienced more than once, as there are "secrets and hidden things that can only be found on replaying moments and choosing a different way to respond."

You can begin vicariously living out your failed dreams of stardom (admit it, we all had them) in 2022 when BURN is launched on Steam for Windows PC, along with console versions for Xbox One and Series X|S.