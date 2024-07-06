Blood on the Thames: A Victorian Murder Mystery Awaits

The adventure world is set to witness a thrilling addition to its library as the first chapter of the macabre Victorian murder mystery, Blood on the Thames, is scheduled for release on July 12. Developed by Team Firestorm, the game is free to play and offers an immersive Alternate Reality Game (ARG) that grants early access to subsequent chapters every few weeks, all building up to a grand full release later this fall.

Blood on the Thames immerses players in a Lovecraftian Victorian London, where they find themselves at the center of a chilling mystery. The game's narrative revolves around Minerva Ernest, a woman whose life takes a horrifying turn when her husband is found dead in the Thames River. As Minerva investigates these unsettling events, she uncovers a sinister force threatening the very heart of London. The game promises intricate set pieces, captivating characters, and a world that demands cunning and wit from its players.

The game's visually striking mixed media style combines 3D environments with detailed photographs of the core characters, creating an authentic recreation of an intriguing period in history. The game's director, Matt Thompson, expressed his excitement about the upcoming release, stating, "I can't wait to see the excitement from players as they search for every little detail, both in the game and in the overarching story.”

Blood on the Thames Chapter One will be available on PC via Steam on July 12th, with new episodes releasing every few weeks. The full game is set to launch later this Fall.