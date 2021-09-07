Beyond the Edge of Owlsgard appears on the horizon

The story of animals suddenly having their world turned upside down by the invasion of aggressive machinery is all too alarmingly real, and yet in the right hands it can be the subject of great entertainment as well. Solo German developer Hans Klöpfel of WatchDaToast looks to tap into this environmental theme in a fantastical way with his debut adventure Beyond the Edge of Owlsgard sometime next year.

The story follows a young roebuck named Finn and his owl friend Gwen. Machines have invaded the quaint animal kingdom of Velehill, destroying the forest dwellers’ homes and abducting the helpless critters, including Finn’s family. Determined to bring them all back home safely, and to solve the mystery of these infernal machines once and for all, Finn and Gwen begin their journey, only to uncover a “dark secret that should have been kept hidden for all eternity” along the way.

Modeled in the style of LucasArts and Sierra classics but with "its own style and identity," Beyond the Edge of Owslguard promises to focus on the spirit of adventure with a host of humorous but deadly challenges as players point and click their way through the six- to eight-hour campaign. Presented in stylish pixel art with frame-by-frame animation and an atmospheric midi soundtrack, the experience is intended to “feel like a videogame adaption of a long forgotten animated movie.”

What started as a passion project back in 2017 could at last be completed and launched on Steam for Windows and Linux in 2022, but before that a playable demo will be released to coincide with a planned Kickstarter campaign later this year with the goal of fully voicing the game in both German and English. Until then, you can visit the official website for additional information.