Best Month Ever! is coming soon on PC and consoles

In many ways, the final month before succumbing to fatal illness must surely be the worst, but the far-too-young protagonist of an upcoming narrative-driven road trip adventure by Klabater and the Warsaw Film School is determined to make her final days with her son the Best Month Ever!

For a single parent of an 8-year-old child in 1969, life is already hard for Louise, a waitress just "struggling to make ends meet." But things go from bad to tragic when she falls terminally ill and learns she has only a month to live. Desperate to spend as much quality time as possible with young Mitch and set the right example for him before she passes, Louise decides that they will "hit the road to take back the time that was stolen from them and live a lifetime as mother and son in four short weeks." Set in a "groovy era" but against the volatile backdrop of "a United States torn apart by political tensions and divided by brutal social inequality," the pair will "travel across the country, meeting bikers, hippies, Klansmen, Native Americans, and far-out wanderers of all sorts" on a "great emotional journey that will change their lives forever."

Narrated by an older Mitch, Best Month Ever! flashes back to that fateful time through various memories of him and his mom as they are "thrown into both dangerous and funny situations, all of which impact their relationship." But this is no mere passive reminiscence, as players will have the ability to impact how events play out. In what is "above all else the story of the touching, challenging and unique bond that can only exist between a mother and son," it is up to you to determine what choices Louise should make, which "changes your story on the go [and] makes each player's experience feel unique." Each decision affects three key characteristics for Mitch: Righteousness, Confidence, and Relations, and it's these statistics that will ultimately determine "what kind of person Mitch will become and what exactly happened during his memorable journey through the USA with his mother."

While no release date has been announced just yet, Best Month Ever! is being teased as "coming soon" on Steam for Windows PC, along with PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with next-gen systems supported.