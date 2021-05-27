Behind the Frame to emerge later this year on Windows and Mac

We all know the expression "a picture is worth a thousand words," but another way to think of it is that "every painting has a story to tell." We'll find out soon enough just how true that is when Taiwanese developer Silver Lining Studio's Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery makes its way to PC later this year.

The game stars an "aspiring artist on the cusp of finishing the final piece of her gallery submission." You pick the colors that will bring it to life, and new brushstrokes are yours to guide as you "paint, sketch, and retouch your artwork." As you progress and the image comes into focus, you will tap into the painter's own memories and "uncover an emotional tale of chance and artistry revealed behind unrelated yet familiar moments." You'll need to pause from time to time, however, taking breaks for coffee and breakfast to keep yourself going, all the while dealing with your "brusque neighbor's gaze and his pesky cat."

‌Inspired by the artwork of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, Behind the Frame's beautiful painterly aesthetic befits an "evocative story" as seen "through the eyes of a passionate artist." Described as a "fleeting narrative-driven experience," the game is intended to present a "relaxing, eloquent tale that can be enjoyed at any pace." This is no mere paint-by-numbers exercise, mind you, as in a game where "there is more than what meets the eye," you will need to solve a variety of "contextual and logic-based puzzles" in order to unlock all the secrets hidden in your canvas.

There is no firm target release date for this game just yet, but it isn't far away as Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery is "coming soon" on Steam for Windows and Mac.