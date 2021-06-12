Be on the lookout for Intruder in Antiquonia in 2022

The Internet is practically ubiquitous in 2021 (good thing, or you might not be reading this otherwise), but at least in the fictional world there's one place left where it's still largely shunned. Adventure gamers can head to this scenic, remote Spanish town for themselves next year when the husband-and-wife team at Aruma Studios release their debut commercial adventure, Intruder in Antiquonia.

The game stars a young woman named Sarah, who is "found lying on the road that leads to the town of Antiquonia" and awakens without any memories. Now, with help from an ambulance driver named Karim, as well as a police inspector and a gardener at the nearby convent, Sarah begins exploring the town in an attempt to "uncover the enigma of her intriguing past." In doing so, she'll soon learn that she is able to "hack computers and gadgets." Unfortunately, while that ability would be a "complete game-changer in most places," here in Antiquonia the people display a "firm disregard for the Internet [and] modern technology." And so Sarah will have her work cut out for her if she's to regain her lost memories and learn more about this "disconcerting" little town.

The titular setting of Intruder in Antiquonia is "heavily inspired" by the Spanish region of Galicia. Having both grown up in the area, the developers have sought to capture the look and feel of Galicia's "many beautiful towns full of soul and a long history." Part of that means populating the game's quaint little village with a cast of "charming, fully dimensional characters," each with their own "motivations and in-depth backstories" to discover. In addition to conversing with the locals, players will need to solve a variety of logical, seamlessly integrated puzzles that evoke the "nostalgia of classic adventure games with a modern, comfortable, and easy-to-use interface." While Sarah's story is "primarily a drama," we can expect plenty of "brief moments of comedy" to lighten the mood along the way.

There is no scheduled release date just yet, but Intruder in Antiquonia is on pace to be released for Windows, Mac and Linux sometime in 2022. That gives you plenty of time to check out Aruma's earlier short, free browser-based adventure called Quantum Derail, which remains playable on itch.io. (Internet most definitely required.)