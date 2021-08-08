Ashland Dossier set to open in October

In the wake of the Axis powers’ defeat in World War II, many Nazis fled Germany through networks of contacts known as ratlines in order to avoid Allied prosecution. While the real-world search for these fugitives from justice continues into the present day, the newly announced tactical espionage thriller Ashland Dossier sends players back in time to when the hunt was in full swing.

Currently in development by indie studio PsyRob, Ashland Dossier puts gamers in the (gum)shoes of Lenny, a private eye leading the International Nazi Crime Unit, whose goal since being founded in the late 1950s has been to track down hiding Nazis and “get them back for a fair trial.” It’s your job to seek out a “group of the most rotten scoundrels,” all of whom have “committed extremely heinous crimes which are still left unpunished.” To finally bring them to long-overdue justice, you will need to “find their trail [and] gather all the possible evidence,” but complicating matters is that a new force, Ashland, has unexpectedly emerged on the scene and will "stop at nothing in their decisive effort to help runaway Nazis" in their quest to evade capture, making your quest easier said than done.

Combining elements of “turn-based stealth tactics” and “role-playing adventure,” Ashland Dossier promises a “realistic look into the dreadful truths of WWII” with a cast of unique characters and a variety of plot twists to keep the action interesting. Players will use their “cunning, agility, and wit to finish off the Nazi plague for good this time,” working through “tense operations that include pinpointing, following, and extracting a suspect.” In order to complete your objectives, “scrupulous analyzing of intel, evidence, and witnesses’ testimonies” will be required, all seemingly directed from the relative safety and comfort of your own desk, if the initial gameplay trailer is any indication. A pair of playable timelines will be presented, one taking place from 1941-1945 and the other from 1960-1964, leading to one of multiple possible endings.

Although the full game won’t be released until October for Windows PC, those interested in a sneak peek at what Ashland Dossier has to offer can already find a brief demo available on the game’s Steam page.