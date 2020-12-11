Announcement details pave the way for Open Roads

Road trip adventures have always held a certain appeal, but surely never more so than at a time when we're all cooped up and itching to get out. Fortunately, it's looking more and more likely that we'll be able to do just that next year – not only physically, but virtually as well in the form of Open Roads, a new adventure from Fullbright, the creator of Gone Home and Tacoma.

Sixteen-year-old Tess Devine has always had a strained relationship with her mother Opal, but it's about to be put to an even greater test when they unexpectedly find a "cache of old notes and letters carefully stashed away in the attic of their house." Unbeknownst to either of them, Tess's beloved but recently deceased grandmother "seems to have had a bit of a double life, the truth of which could upend how Opal and Tess think of their relationship, their family, and themselves." The mysterious chronicle she left behind hints of "deep-rooted family secrets, decades-old burglaries, [and] a lost treasure somewhere near the Canadian border." And so mother and daughter jump in the car and embark on "a road trip adventure to explore a series of long-abandoned family properties, unearthing the past." In searching through "the ruins of these places that hold buried memories, things Opal has tried for years to forget," the two of them discover "not just the truth they've been seeking, but each other" as well.

As with Fullbright's previous games, Open Roads is a first-person 3D adventure in which you'll be "digging through the clues to piece together what you can," in this case to reveal the mystery of "your family's hidden past." But there are some obvious differences this time around, including the distinctive "Roger Rabbit-ish" blend of hand-animated 2D characters and "highly detailed 3D environments." The most significant change, of course, is the second character. While you'll only ever control Tess, Opal will regularly make comments, offering "her own perspective to these places you're exploring," with branching dialogue options presented throughout. Bringing this complicated relationship to life is voice acting by Keri Russell (The Americans, Star Wars Episode IX, Felicity) as Opal, and Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, Uncharted 4, Justified) as Tess.

There is currently no target release date, but Open Roads is expected to launch on Steam for PC and the PlayStation Store for PS5 sometime in 2021, with other platforms planned but yet to be announced.