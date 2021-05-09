Announcement details offer look ahead at Hindsight

We all have keepsakes of some sort that remind us of important times in our lives. But what if our most intimate mementos were actual "windows to the past" able to transport us back to those occasions? This is the premise of Hindsight, an upcoming narrative adventure from indie developer Joel McDonald.

While details are intentionally sparse, the game represents "the entirety of a woman's life, from birth to present day, as she tries to make sense of it all." Now old and alone, the protagonist is able to travel back to frozen tableaux from her younger years as a series of "long forgotten memories and dreams cascade into one another." There she can "revisit her childhood home, sort through personal belongings," and decide what she will keep and what she will reluctantly let go. As the player you are free to "linger as long as you wish, but sooner or later you must come back to the present."

Displayed in a clean, simple but attractive 3D art style, Hindsight isn't about racing to the next destination, but instead "asks you to slow down and pay attention to the little things left behind." As you explore each scene to discover more of the protagonist's life story, you must "shift your viewpoint until you find just the right perspective to pull you deeper into the past." In peering into these distant memories, you may even catch a glimpse of "unseen futures" as well.

Our own unseen future doesn't yet include a release date for Hindsight, but the game is currently on track to be launched on Steam for Windows PC and the Nintendo eShop for Switch later this year, along with mobile versions for iOS and Android devices.