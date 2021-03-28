An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs preparing for takeoff

The airline business may have gone to the dogs this year, but that notion will take on a whole new very literal meaning in indie developer Xalavier Nelson Jr.'s upcoming adventure, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs.

You and your fiancee Krista are "the last two human beings left in the universe." What's worse is that she needs to travel for work, which means you must continually make flight arrangements to briefly reconnect with each other whenever you can. But what's worst of all is that here "dogs run airports, along with the rest of society." That means you'll need to "deal with alien logic, travel issues, and strange stock photo dogs as you attempt to stay in touch with the person you love, when you both live your lives on the go."

In this "first-person open-world comedy adventure game with a very long name" (officially sanctioned to be referred to as "Dog Airport Game" in the interest of time), you will be able to freely roam from "airport to simulated airport," completing "weird quests and discovering ways to pass the time between your next flight." The pooches manning (uh, dogging?) the various airport terminals each have their own wants and needs that will have to be fulfilled before they'll help you with your plans. This will entail "awkward conversations with your canine fellow passengers," managing different "timetables and flight cancellations," and deciphering a whole alien language, to name just a few of the obstacles to overcome. Of course, you're also encouraged to "pet any dog, at any time," although belly rubs may not be permitted.

If this particular brand of zany seems slightly familiar, it may be because the developer previously worked on the acclaimed Hypnospace Outlaw, though this time Nelson is on his own under the studio name Strange Scaffold. We don't have long to wait to get our paws on the game, as An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs is scheduled to be launched on Steam for Windows PC on May 25th.