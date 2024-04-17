Among Ashes: A meta-horror gaming experience

The spine-chilling survival horror Among Ashes by Rat Cliff Games is set to release a PC demo, today, on 15th April, as part of Steam’s FPS Fest. In a unique twist, Among Ashes presents a haunted game-within-a-game, where players will unravel a disturbing narrative behind a cursed video game. The game is available to wishlist now via Steam.

The above trailer, provides a glimpse into the game's eerie atmosphere. The narrative unfolds on a stormy night in the early 2000s when your friend sends you a link to a horror game, Night Call. As you delve into the game, you'll notice strange occurrences in your apartment, an ominous sign that something is amiss with Night Call.

The demo offers a 30-minute sneak peek into the game's opening sequence. Players will download Night Call from a disturbing message board post, navigate the atmospheric halls of Stoker Manor, and confront the horrors within. The game features a unique framing device, presenting a full retro-inspired first-person survival horror game within another horror game. Expect unique mechanics, puzzles, and a presentation that takes you back to the turn of the millennium.

Among Ashes is currently being developed and expected to launch later this year. For more information, please visit the official Rat Cliff Games website, or follow them on Twitter and Instagram.