Alone in the Dark: A chilling reimagining

THQ Nordic, in collaboration with Pieces Interactive, has released the accolades trailer for their horror game, Alone in the Dark. The trailer offers an intriguing glimpse into the chilling mysteries and monstrous encounters that await players at Derceto Manor.

Media outlets have praised Alone in the Dark as a "thrilling reimagining of a pioneering classic" (Video Gamer, 8/10) and a game "Stephen King would like to see" (Digitally Downloaded, 4.5/5). Furthermore, the game has garnered positive feedback from the gaming community, with a 79% positive rating on Steam. Our review gave the game a 4.5 stars out of 5, citing: "The most faithful and inspired adaptation of the Lovecraftian myth ever conceived (and not just in video games!)".

Set in the gothic American south in the 1920's, Alone in the Dark is a love letter to the 90’s cult classic horror game. Players can expect to face terrifying monsters and challenging puzzles as they delve into the mysteries of Derceto Manor. The game is now available for PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation®5. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game, Derceto 1992 Costume Pack, Vintage Horror Filter Pack, and the Director's Commentary Mode. PC players will also receive the Official Soundtrack and a Digital Artbook.

For those who are still on the fence, THQ Nordic has released a free Prologue of Alone in the Dark for potential players to try. Whether you're a fan of the original or new to the series, this reimagined classic promises a spine-chilling experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.