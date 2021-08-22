Alice returns in Trapped Beyond Wonderland

Poor Alice. When she first tumbled down the rabbit hole, little could the young heroine of Lewis Carroll's 1865 classic have known that her fate would be inextricably connected to Wonderland forevermore. The latest case in point: MediaCity Games' casual adventure sequel Alice Trapped Beyond Wonderland, which has just been ported and released on PC.

Alice is now grown up and lives in a "quiet little apartment on the outskirts of London," where she has a troubling dream one night that her friends have fallen into the evil clutches of the Red Queen. Assuring herself that is wasn't real upon waking, Alice finds a letter signed "The Time," which her confirms her worst fears: her friends really were kidnapped and are being held captive in "the forest of the seasons" just beyond the Red Queen's realm. If Alice is to save them, she'll need to "discover and solve the mysteries from the magical kingdoms beyond the amazing Wonderland," though this time she has the comfort of knowing that "time" is on her side.

Alice Trapped Beyond Wonderland takes place after the events of 2013's Alice Trapped in Wonderland and follows much the same formula as its predecessor. Despite its seeming similarity to hidden object games, there will be no scattered junkpiles to scour for improbably concealed items here. Instead, players will explore "hundreds" of vividly hand-painted fantasy environments in slideshow-style fashion, collecting inventory and solving a variety of logic and environmental puzzles along the way. Promising "hours of addictive gameplay," the game will nevertheless have an interactive fast-travel map to speed things along, as well as an in-game hint guide to help out if needed.

Originally released last year under the name Alice Beyond Wonderland on the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android devices, the newly rebranded Alice Trapped Beyond Wonderland is now available on Steam for Windows PC.