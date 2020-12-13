Alba: A Wildlife Adventure ready to be explored

Adventure is everywhere if you’re willing to look for it. You don’t have to be a pirate, a princess, or a space explorer to embark on a grand journey; if you’re curious, passionate, and willing to get your hands dirty, you can find excitement in even the most laid-back locale, and you might even manage to make the world a little better in the process. That’s the premise behind Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, now available for PC and through Apple Arcade.

Alba is a young girl vacationing with her grandparents on a Mediterranean island. She’s excited for “a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines,” but when the two come upon an animal threatened by pollution, Alba realizes all is not well. Teaming up with Ines and enlisting the help of her “bird nerd” grandfather, Alba decides to gather volunteers to save the island, which is “truly a Mediterranean paradise if you ignore all the litter.”

Presented in colourful cel-shaded 3D, Alba is the newest title by Ustwo Studios, creators of Assemble with Care, Land’s End, and the BAFTA-winning Monument Valley series. Players control the eponymous young protagonist in third person as she explores the island, venturing everywhere from “idyllic beaches to the ancient castle overlooking the town.” Along the way she “learns about the local wildlife and rescues critters from environmental hazards, all while trying to found an organization to save the island. Described as a “Chillectathon,” the game will allow you to “make your time on the island your own and experience the adventure at your own pace,” doing "good deeds" and taking photos of all the animals you can find, accompanied by a soundtrack intended to be “equal parts Spain and Amazing” by Lorena Alvarez.

For now Alba is only available to purchase on Steam and GOG for Windows PC, or to play via Apple Arcade, but console plans are due to be announced “soon.”